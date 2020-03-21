CHEAT SHEET
    Kanye West and Taylor Swift Phone Conversation Leaked

    KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Leaked footage of what appears to be a 2016 telephone conversation between Taylor Swift and Kanye West shines new light on whether Swift gave her blessing for his song “Famous.” The song has the lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous (God damn) / I made that bitch famous.” West’s wife Kim Kardashian had earlier shared a clip of the phone call in which Swift appeared to approve the line, but the new, fuller clip, shows that West said the line would only be: “I feel Taylor might owe me sex.” He does not mention calling her a bitch or taking credit for her fame. Kardashian called Swift a “snake” for expressing anger over West calling her a bitch. Another clip from that call makes no mention of the full lyrics.

