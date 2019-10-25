CHEAT SHEET
Kanye West Asked People Working on New Album to ‘Fast’ and Abstain From ‘Premarital Sex’
On Friday, after multiple delays and weeks of mounting anticipation, Kanye West released his ninth studio album, Jesus is King. The 11-track album naturally arrived late, with fans expecting its release at midnight. When the album failed to arrive by 1:00 a.m., much to the dismay of angry Twitter users, the rapper tweeted that he was still “fixing mixes” on three of the tracks. He signed off the tweet with, “We are not going to sleep until this album is out!” Sleepless nights are not the only thing West demanded of his collaborators in the lead-up to the album drop, however. In an interview with Dj Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Thursday, the 42-year-old said, “There were times when I was asking people to fast during the album” to make sure they were wholly committed. He added, “This is gonna be radical what I’m about to say...There were times when I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album.”