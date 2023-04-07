Kanye West’s School Banned Black History Books, Only Fed Kids Sushi: Lawsuit
In a new lawsuit, two former teachers at Kanye West’s private Christian school, Donda Academy, have alleged that the troubled rapper banned books on Black history and only fed students sushi. Cecilia Haley, one of the plaintiffs suing for racial discrimination and wrongful termination, claimed that West banned books like The Lost Boys of the Sudan, a story about the Sudan civil war. Haley additionally alleged sushi was the only food available on-campus: “There was no breakfast,” she told Page Six. “You had young kids eating raw sushi and cucumber rolls every day. A lot of the kids didn’t like it and that’s all they had.” The lawsuit also claims the school never hired a nurse or janitor, that chairs were banned on the premises and staff was prohibited from hanging artwork on walls. West also demanded the children not use utensils to eat, according to TMZ.