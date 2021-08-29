CHEAT SHEET
Kanye West Somehow Believes He is Getting Back Together with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has reportedly told friends that he and his not-yet-ex-wife Kim Kardashian are rekindling their romance. The rumors started after Kardashian was seen snuggling up to her husband as they left a listening party for his new album Donda last week. She also took part in a scripted wedding ceremony skit during his performance at Soldier Field, according to Page Six. “Kanye has been telling other rappers that he and Kim are back together, but everybody knows that isn’t true,” one source told Page Six. “The real story is that Kanye wants to beat Drake in record sales, and he is putting on a big show of performance art to grab all the media attention.”