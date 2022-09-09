Kanye West Claims He’s ‘Releasing All Grudges’ After Queen’s Death

It seems Kanye West has been doing some thinking in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday. The reactionary rapper—who has been feuding with everyone from his ex-wife’s now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson to fellow artist Kid Cudi to the Gap—wrote in an Instagram post early Thursday that “life is precious” and he’s “releasing all grudges today” while “leaning into the light.” The post includes two old photographs of the queen, the U.K.’s longest-reigning monarch, in her younger years. It remains unclear how long Ye’s pensive mood will last.