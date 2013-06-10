Kanye West Debuts ‘I Am a God’

Some people open concerts with a “Hello, New York,” but Kanye West is not some people. The rapper opened his performance at the Governors Ball on Sunday with his new song “Black Skinheads” and then “New Slaves” (first heard on Saturday Night Live in May), flanked by attack dogs and people clad in KKK-style hoods. West also debuted “I Am a God” from his new album, Yeezus, which included the lyrics “I just talked to Jesus / And he said, ‘What’s up, Yeezus?’ / And I said, ‘Shit, I’m chillin’ / Trying to stack these millions.” West also celebrated his birthday Saturday night in New York with a star-studded party—although his pregnant girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, was not present. She tweeted a message to him on Saturday: “Happy birthday to my best friend, the love of my life, my soul!!!”
