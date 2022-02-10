Kanye West Throws a Fit Over Billie Eilish’s Dig at Travis Scott
DEMANDS
Kanye West is throwing a fit over Billie Eilish seemingly taking a swipe at Travis Scott during her concert over the weekend, stopping her set for a fan who seemed to be unwell. “I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going,” Eilish said, in what was perceived to be a dig towards Scott, who kept performing during his fatal Astroworld event in November, where 10 people died and hundreds were injured. “Come on Billie, we love you,” West said on Instagram on Thursday. “Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened.” West said he was planning on bringing Scott, who is dating his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, with him to Coachella in April, the three-day festival where Eilish is also headlining. “I need Billie to apologize before I perform,” he said. But Eilish responded shortly after, replying, “literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”