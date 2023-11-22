Kanye West’s Ex-Trainer Calls Security on Him in Dubai, TMZ Says

CHEAT SHEET
Kanye West reportedly had an uncomfortable run-in with his former trainer, Harley Pasternak, at a Dubai resort. Though West reportedly believed that Pasternak was stalking him around Dubai and allegedly even whipped out his cell phone to record Pasternak and report him to hotel staff, Pasternak asked for hotel security after West tried to hug him and Pasternak backed away, according to TMZ. Security showed up, but Ye had already left the premises. In 2016, Pasternak called police and paramedics after he claimed Ye had acted erratically during a training session. The incident landed Ye in the UCLA Medical Center where he received a mental evaluation.