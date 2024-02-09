Ozzy Osbourne Tears Into ‘Antisemite’ Kanye West Over Music Sample

Kanye West used an audio sample from an Ozzy Osbourne performance, even after the artist denied permission, and the legendary rocker is seriously pissed.

Osbourne took to X on Friday to slam West’s decision to play a clip from a live performance of Black Sabbath’s 1970 song “War Pigs” during a listening party for his new album, Vultures, on Thursday night.

Kanye “WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY,” Osbourne raged in his post. “I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!”

On Wednesday, West announced that he would be releasing Vultures, his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, on Friday. Vultures was originally expected to be released on Jan. 12, but is now expected to drop in three volumes on Feb. 9, March 8, and April 5.

Only a day before West announced his new album, Bill Maher said that he had decided never to publish his interview with the “very charming antisemite,” because he didn’t want to be involved in spreading the artist’s hateful fervor.