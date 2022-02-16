Kanye’s ‘Accountabilty’ Moment Lasted All of Six Hours

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Kim Kardashian got a reprieve from estranged husband Kanye West’s public displays of obsession toward her. Unfortunately, it only lasted six hours. On Tuesday morning, the rapper’s Instagram posted a message in which he seemingly was contrite about previous all-caps posts and screenshots of their text messages that he admitted “came off as harassing.” He added, “I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers.” Then, later in the day, he posted a picture of Kardashian crouching in a black catsuit with the caption: “VISION OH SORRY ALL CAPS IS BACK FOR THE THE PEOPLE THATS ALL CAP.” Kardashian has expressed fear that West’s public proclamations could put her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in harm’s way.