Kanye West Shows Up at Chicago’s George Floyd Protests

Read it at Fox 32 Chicago
Kanye West joined Chicago protests over the death of George Floyd on Thursday night. Wearing a mask and a black hoodie, the rapper did not stay for long at the South Side gathering and did not speak to the crowd. Leaders of the demonstration called for the defunding of the Chicago police force and the end of a contract between the city’s schools and law enforcement. West had announced earlier in the day that he established a $2 million fund for George Floyd’s daughter to attend college and donated to the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.