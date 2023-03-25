Kanye West: Jonah Hill ‘Made Me Like Jewish People Again’
‘I LOVE YOU’
Kanye West says watching actor Jonah Hill in 2012 movie 21 Jump Street “made me like Jewish people again.” Posting on his Instagram account, West wrote: “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again...No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people...No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew...Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”
West has previously complained that “unknown powers” were trying to destroy his life after he went on several, widely condemned antisemitic rants. He subsequently lost brand deals with Gap, Balenciaga, and Adidas. West was suspended from Twitter last October after a threat to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” and—after his account being reinstated—suspended again in December after posting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David.