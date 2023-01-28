Kanye West Named Suspect in Battery Investigation: Report
TROUBLE FOLLOWS
Kanye West has reportedly been named as a suspect in a battery investigation after he allegedly ripped a woman’s phone out of her hand and threw it after she refused to stop filming him. In the video the rapper notices he is being followed by paparazzi after leaving his daughter North’s basketball game. He confronts one woman, although it is unclear if she was a pap or simply a fan. “You didn’t have to run up on me like that,” he told her. “If I say stop, stop with your cameras!” After the woman said she could film him because he is “a celebrity,” Ye allegedly reached into her car, grabbed her phone and threw it. TMZ reported that police were called to the scene at 4:30 p.m. and the woman was later seen leaving the sheriff’s department. TMZ reported that West was named as a suspect in the battery investigation shortly afterwards.