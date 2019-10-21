CHEAT SHEET
SUNDAY SERVICE
Kanye West Announces Friday Release for ‘Jesus Is King’ Album
Kanye West took to Twitter early Monday morning to announce the revised release date for his upcoming album, Jesus Is King. The album, along with an accompanying IMAX film of the same name, will drop on Friday, Oct. 25. The announcement comes after nearly a month of anticipation. West initially said Jesus Is King would be released on Sept. 27, but seemingly decided to postpone. In the weekend that followed, he hosted three listening parties and gave two public “Sunday Service” performances.
The lead-up to the album began in August when West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, tweeted a photo of what appeared to be a track list of religious-themed songs. The list features songs such as “Baptized,” “Sunday,” and “Sweet Jesus.” An IMAX press release for the documentary offers a few more details about the project: “Filmed in the summer of 2019, Jesus Is King brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in the Painted Desert.”
West began hosting his pseudo-religious gospel concerts in January, and has since opened up his performances to the public and offered pricey Sunday Service merchandise.