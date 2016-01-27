Kanye West Publicly Humiliates Fellow Rapper Wiz Khalifa

CHEAT SHEET
Kanye West took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to lash out at fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa. The beef began when Khalifa called out West's album name change from SWISH to WAVES. West fired off more than two-dozen tweets about Khalifa, including shots at the Pittsburgh emcee's music and his relationship with ex-fiancée Amber Rose, a video vixen who previously dated Kanye. "I am your OG," West said, at one point, lambasting the younger rapper as inexperienced and out of his league. The Twitter rant was so lengthy that someone updated Khalifa's Wikipedia page to reflect the rapper's "death" today.