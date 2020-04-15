Kanye West Says He’ll Vote for Trump in 2020: Real Estate Market Is ‘Better Now’
Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West will vote for President Trump in 2020, he told GQ in an interview aboard a private jet from Wyoming, where he has a ranch, to Los Angeles. “I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on. And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here,” he told GQ. West received a strong backlash from prominent African-Americans after he donned a Make America Great Again hat and met with Trump in the White House. He later called voting based on skin color “mental slavery” and said he liked the fact Trump was a polarizing outsider, like him. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, revealed she cried and feared losing “everything” after West made controversial comments about African-Americans choosing to remain enslaved.
In the GQ interview about his plans to build a “Yeezy campus” on the Wyoming ranch—consisting of futuristic dome-shaped cabins and an undefined “paradigm shift for humanity”—West was asked about his decision to wear the MAGA hat. “I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office. They don’t teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody’s property,” he replied. When asked if he would become more involved in the November election, he said he was told his career would end if he didn’t support Hillary Clinton. “What kind of campaign is that, anyway? That’s like if Obama’s campaign was ‘I’m with black.’ What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion?”