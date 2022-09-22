Kanye West Says Sorry to Kim Kardashian for Stressing Her Out
‘I APOLOGIZE’
Kanye West took to the airwaves Thursday to apologize to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for causing any stress since they separated. West, who officially changed his name to Ye in 2021, publicly antagonized Kardashian’s high-profile relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson after they linked up in Oct. 2021, and begged her to “run back” to him during a feud-ending benefit concert with Drake last year. “This is the mother of my children and I apologize for any of stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” Ye told Good Morning America in an episode that aired Thursday, adding that it hurt to not have his opinions heard as a co-parent. “But also ain’t nobody else finna be causing this stress either. I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”