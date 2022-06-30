Kanye West Sued AGAIN Over Claim of Illegal Sample on ‘Donda 2’
‘NO SHAME’
Kanye West is once again being sued for allegedly sampling a song without permission. Ultra International Music Publishing LLC says Ye took content from a 1986 dance song by Michael Jefferson called “Move Your Body” and used it in “Flowers,” a track on his album “Donda 2” which came out in February. The lawsuit says West acknowledged taking the sample in talks with Jefferson, but he failed to take a license. “West advocates for artists’ rights with one hand, yet has no shame in taking away rights from another artist with the other,” the lawsuit states. The new case comes after Texas pastor David Paul Moten sued Kanye last month for allegedly sampling one of his sermons without permission. He’s previously settled claims around samples on his songs “New Slaves,” “Ultralight Beam,” and “Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2),” the latter being a collaboration with Kid Cudi.