Kanye West Sued for Allegedly Hitting Man Who Asked for Autograph

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

    Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

    Kanye West is the target of another suit for allegedly striking an autograph dealer in Downtown Los Angeles in January 2022. According to the court filing, when Justin Poplawski approached Ye for an autograph outside of the Soho Warehouse club the musician allegedly shouted, “I’m going to make a fucking example of you,” and mentioned his divorce from Kim Kardashian before hitting him. Ye allegedly struck Poplawski several times, “severely injuring him,” Poplawski said. Now, he's suing Ye for damages, for assault, battery, and emotional distress. Poplawski's wife, Tiffany Marshall, is also suing Ye for loss of consortium with her husband as a result of the incident.

