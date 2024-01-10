Kanye West Sued for Allegedly Hitting Man Who Asked for Autograph

CHEAT SHEET
Kanye West is the target of another suit for allegedly striking an autograph dealer in Downtown Los Angeles in January 2022. According to the court filing, when Justin Poplawski approached Ye for an autograph outside of the Soho Warehouse club the musician allegedly shouted, “I’m going to make a fucking example of you,” and mentioned his divorce from Kim Kardashian before hitting him. Ye allegedly struck Poplawski several times, “severely injuring him,” Poplawski said. Now, he's suing Ye for damages, for assault, battery, and emotional distress. Poplawski's wife, Tiffany Marshall, is also suing Ye for loss of consortium with her husband as a result of the incident.