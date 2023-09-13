Kanye West Sued Over Unpaid Wages in Bomb Shelter Project
YET ANOTHER LAWSUIT
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is now facing even more legal action. According to a lawsuit filed Wednesday and obtained by NBC News, a property manager claims that Ye fired him after he declined to take out all the windows and electricity from the rapper’s Malibu home. Ye instructed Tony Saxon to transport large generators into the house, and after he refused, Ye allegedly screamed at him to “get the hell out” and said he would be “considered an enemy if he did not comply.” The lawsuit stated that Saxon was unwilling to “engage in unlawful conduct” or “activity that would further cause him physical injury.” Ye agreed to give Saxon $20,000 per week, but he only paid the property manager for one week and the price of the project’s budget, the lawsuit alleges. In an interview, Saxon said Ye wanted to transform his house into “a bomb shelter from the 1910s” by removing the bathrooms, plumbing, and electricity as well as rebuilding the stairs into slides. Saxon accuses Ye of subjecting him to dangerous working conditions, insufficient pay, and wrongful termination.