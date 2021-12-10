CHEAT SHEET
    Kanye Tells Kim—and Thousands of Concert Goers—He Wants Her Back

    AWKWARD

    Danny Moloshok/Reuters

    This is getting embarrassing. Kanye West, who has been talking a lot about how badly he wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian, made that plea again on Thursday—from the stage of a concert she was attending with their kids. Even though Kardashian has been seen romping with Pete Davidson of late, West dedicated his song “Runaway” to her, and after he sang “I need you to run right back to me, baby,” he added, “more specifically, Kimberly.” West shared the stage for the “Free Larry Hoover” show with Drake—with whom he once had a falling-out over Kardashian.

