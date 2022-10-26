Kanye West Showed Up at Skechers Headquarters ‘Unannounced’ and Was Turned Away
JUST BLEW IT
Kanye West reportedly showed up at Skechers headquarters “unannounced” Wednesday, just a day after Adidas and Gap cut ties with him for his erratic behavior and antisemitic rants. He arrived “without invitation” to the company’s California headquarters and was escorted out “after a brief conversation,” a source told TMZ. “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” a spokesperson for the company told TMZ. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.” West has lost deals with Balenciaga, Vogue and talent agency CAA, as well as having a documentary by MRC scrapped in the wake of his hateful rhetoric, as well as being blocked on Twitter and Instagram.