Kanye’s Ex-Business Partner Airs New Antisemitism Allegations
KEEPS GETTING WORSE
A new documentary has aired fresh accusations of antisemitic behavior by Kanye West—including claims from his former business partner that the troubled rapper made a number of concerning remarks when the two split up. The BBC special, titled The Trouble with KanYe, began airing on BBC Two Tuesday night. Alex Klein, who released a digital music player called Stem that West used to release his most recent album, Donda 2, expanded on previous interviews about the pair’s fractured relationship and contentious breakup: “Kanye was very angry you know, he was saying ‘I feel like I wanna smack you’ and ‘you’re exactly like the other Jews’ – almost relishing and reveling in how offensive he could be,” Klein said. “I asked him, ‘Do you really think Jews are working together to hold you back?’ and he said ‘Yes, yes I do.’”