Chad McQueen, ‘Karate Kid’ Star and Steve McQueen’s Only Son, Dies at 63

Chad McQueen, the only son of the late Hollywood legend Steve McQueen and an actor in his own right who starred in the Karate Kid franchise as the character “Dutch,” died on Wednesday after suffering organ failure, his attorney told TMZ. He was 63.

He died at his home on a ranch in Palm Desert, California, with his family and Barens present, the tabloid reported, citing McQueen’s lawyer, Arthur Barens.

A previous injury reportedly caused the organ failure that ultimately claimed his life.

On McQueen’s Instagram Thursday his wife, Jeanie, and children, Chase and Madison, released a statement that reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father Chad McQueen, His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication.

“His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him. He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfathers as well. As a family we need to navigate this difficult time and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

McQueen nabbed his breakout Hollywood role after being cast as Dutch in The Karate Kid franchise. He played the character in both the original 1984 version of The Karate Kid and in “The Karate Kid II,” which came out two years later.

Over the course of his more than two-decade career, Chad starred in 26 movies and TV shows.

His first role was as a skateboarder in the 1978 sports drama Skateboard. His final role was in a 2001 action flick called Fall: The Price of Silence.

Chad was also the founder of McQueen Racing and frequently posted about cars on his social media.