Kardashians Already Cashing In

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Daily News
This baby will be well prepared to join the family business—whatever that is exactly. Kim Kardashian only announced her pregnancy a few days ago, but she and her family are already cashing in. Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, has reportedly emailed editors of the weekly celebrity magazines to solicit bids for the first baby bump cover story. A source said, “It likely will sell at $300,000, and that’s Kim solo because Kanye always looks so miserable.” And it seems Kim plans to continue her lucrative party appearances—she already hosted a New Year’s Eve party at 1 Oak in Las Vegas last night.