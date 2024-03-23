‘And Just Like That’ Star Bows Out Amid Scheduling Conflict
BOOKED AND BUSY
Karen Pittman will not be returning for Season 3 of Max’s And Just Like That…, due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline reports. Pittman, who played Professor Nya Wallace on the show, had also just become a series regular on The Morning Show on AppleTV+ and was also cast in the starring role of Forever, Netflix’s adaptation of a Judy Blume novel. Nya, a new addition to the iconic girl gang of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, had already been written into the script for season 3, sources said, but then things got tricky. Production schedules for the three major streamers just wouldn’t align, leaving Pittman pulled in too many different directions. “Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible,” a spokesperson from Max told Deadline. “Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”