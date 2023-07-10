Kari Lake Insists She Hasn’t Been Dumped by Trump
ON LIFE SUPPORT
Arizona election denialist Kari Lake railed against the media on Monday, denying that her relationship with former President Donald Trump has waned. During an interview on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, the former TV journalist said she always thought outlets used “a little sliver of truth” in their reports. “Now, I know they just make things up from scratch. Nothing is true,” she said. “They attack the people who are exposing the truth… When they attack me, it makes me feel good.” Lake took issue, in particular, with a Vanity Fair piece that reported that she had practically moved into Mar-a-Lago to position herself as Trump’s VP pick, and a Daily Beast story about Trump souring on her because, in the words of one Trump adviser, she’s a “shameless, ruthless demagogue” who “will do whatever she has to do to get it.” Lake insisted to Bannon that the reports don’t add up. “They have me on the outs and that the MAGA world is done with me,” she remarked. “It doesn't make sense. They are desperate. They're grasping for straws.”