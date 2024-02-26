Kari Lake to Attend Fundraiser Hosted by Yet Another QAnon Supporter
CULT FOLLOWING
MAGA acolyte Kari Lake is set to attend a fundraiser hosted by a QAnon conspiracy promoter on Thursday, The Arizona Republic reported. Lake, a failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate who is now running for Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate seat, will appear alongside high-ranking Republican Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) at a fundraiser hosted by Brad and Monica Litle. The latter Litle has shared multiple conspiracy theory posts across Truth Social and Facebook since 2021, including a post that featured screenshots of “Q source” material suggesting the TV show The Simpsons contains evidence that a Satanic cult of elites runs the world. The fringe QAnon theory holds that Donald Trump is fighting a ring of Satanic child-sex-traffickers embedded deep within the government. Several other Republican leaders sought to distance themselves from the conspiracy once its bonkers beliefs became known. But that hasn’t stopped Lake, who attended another fundraiser hosted by two different QAnon supporters earlier this month.