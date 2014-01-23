Karl Lagerfeld Discusses Francois Hollande Affair; Diesel Ad Features Wheelchair Blogger as Model

Karl Lagerfeld Discusses François Hollande Affair: In the midst of a scandal between the French prime minister François Hollande and his partner, Valérie Trierweiler, over his alleged affair with actress Julie Gayet, outspoken Karl Lagerfeld felt it necessary to weigh in. The fashion designer stated, "When we talk about violence against women, the way [Valérie Trierweiler] was treated I am very much against. You cannot do that to a woman you've spent so many years with. This I think is cruel and heartless." [Vogue UK]

Diesel Ad Features Wheelchair Blogger as Model: "You don't have to be a conventional model type to represent a brand," said Nicola Formichetti, Diesel's artistic director. That's why the brand's Spring/Summer 2014 campaign will feature a wide range of models from across the world, including the 23-year-old New York-based fashion blogger of Manufactured1987, Jillian Mercado, who happens to use a wheelchair. Formichetti explained to WWD that the campaign, taglined "we are connected," is based on community. The ads will run in the March issues of Vogue and Interview magazines. [WWD]

Deported Russian Spy Anna Chapman Becomes Fashion Designer: The sexy Russian bombshell that turned out to be a spy (and consequently was expelled from the U.S. in 2010) has decided to trade her weapons for fabric. Inspried by "Russian patriotism," Anna Chapman has recently debuted a collection of flowy print dresses and handbags. "We have a significant group of people who don't like wearing clothes that bear a different ideology, and have a design that is oriented more to the west than to our own culture," she told The Guardian exclusively. "I was inspired by Russian culture, particularly of the Tsarist period. I wanted to make something that was part old-Russian, part modern." [ The Guardian ]

Ralph Lauren Reveals Team USA Olympic Uniforms: With the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics only fifteen days away, we’ve all been eager to know how America would stack up against the throngs of other athletic countries…in terms of uniforms. On Thursday, Ralph Lauren revealed the official Opening Ceremony outfits for Team USA, which includes knit sweaters layered over turtlenecks, fleece pants, a ribbon belt, and black work boots with red laces. "It's a proud moment for us to watch these premiere athletes as they walk out representing our nation on a global stage in front of billions of people worldwide," Ralph Lauren's vice president of advertising, marketing, and communications, David Lauren, said. [Refinery29]