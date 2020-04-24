CHEAT SHEET
    Karl Lagerfeld’s Mom Strapped Him to Bed to Stop Him From Eating, Vogue’s Andre Leon Talley Claims

    UNFASHIONABLE

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

    Karl Lagerfeld’s mother would force him to stop eating at night by strapping him to his bed with leather restraints, Andre Leon Talley claims in his new memoir The Chiffon Trenches. The Daily Mail obtained an excerpt of the book. The former Vogue creative director said he and the famed designer bonded over suffering abuse in childhood, Talley writes. The reasoning behind the restraint was entirely cosmetic, according to Talley: Lagerfeld’s mother would say to her son, “You look like me, but not as good.” Lagerfeld died in early 2019, though by then the two were no longer friends. In the memoir, Talley also rages at his former Vogue boss Anna Wintour, known to some as the ice queen of Conde Nast for her wintry demeanor, saying she’s “incapable of human kindness” and that he feels “thrown to the curb” by her. 

    Read it at Daily Mail