Karl Rove Returns to Fox

Hope he used that time to think. Republican strategist Karl Rove returned to Fox News on Monday night after a 27-day absence, reportedly caused by his Election Night meltdown. Rove appeared on Special Report with Bret Baier to discuss the implications of the looming fiscal cliff with Democratic strategist Joe Trippi, a fellow Fox News contributor. Rove did not address his absence. He was last seen on the network on Nov. 13, but has reportedly been kept off the air in an effort to make the major faces of the Republican Party less visible on the network.