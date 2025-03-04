‘Emilia Pérez’ Star Reveals She Mistakenly Got High From Oscars Gift Bag
Karla Sofía Gascón, the actress ensnared in controversy after her racist posts resurfaced, revealed she accidentally got high off an Oscars gift bag. In an Instagram story posted on Tuesday, the Emilia Pérez star said she ate a bag of chips and drank a lemon-flavored soda from the Academy’s goodie bag when she “suddenly” started feeling dizzy. “I call a friend to tell him to be alert in case something happens to me,” she wrote, before realizing what had actually happened. Checking the packaging, she found nothing unusual in the chips—then looked at the soda can. The Instagram story included a photo of the can, which clearly stated “MG THC.” It appears the high hadn’t fully worn off when Gascón made the story. “I laugh now even though I still have vertigo, but I did get scared,” she wrote. At the Oscars, the actress was the punchline of a joke by host Conan O’Brien, who said: “Little fact for you, Anora uses the f-word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist—‘You tweeted what?!’" But Gascón’s social media candor doesn’t seem to be fading anytime soon.
