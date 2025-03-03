Celebrity

Conan O’Brien Roasts Oscars Pariah Karla Sofía Gascón to Her Face

OUCH

The controversial star of “Emilia Pérez” was forced to sit in the audience and take it after skipping out on most of awards season.

Matt Wilstein
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Oscars
ABC/screengrab/Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Matt Wilstein

Matt Wilstein

Senior Editor

mattwilstein

matt.wilstein@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Celebrity‘SNL’ Host Quickly Loses ‘Liberal’ Crowd With Trump Jokes
Michael Boyle
CelebrityMichael Che on ‘SNL’ Rips NBC Bosses for Firing Black Anchors
Michael Boyle
CelebrityElon Musk Welcomes 14th Known Child: Seldon Lycurgus
Catherine Bouris
Hot TakesChet Hanks, of All People, Is the Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Running Point’
Kevin Fallon
CelebrityMorgan Freeman Set to Honor Gene Hackman at Oscars
Catherine Bouris