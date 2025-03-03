Hot Takes

The Oscars ‘Wicked’ Opening Was Everything Fans Hoped For

DEFIED GRAVITY

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo performed a medley, ending in their first live performance of “Defying Gravity.” Tears.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
