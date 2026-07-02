Trump Family’s Sole Liberal In-Law Reveals How She Copes

Former Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss says she’s still a Democrat despite being married into one of America’s most famous Republican families.

On Wednesday, she made some rare comments to Bloomberg Originals about how she manages her close proximity to the Trumps. Kloss is married to investor Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter.

Kloss credits her ability to be around people with differing political views to her upbringing in Missouri.

“We’re sitting here in St. Louis, which is a blue dot in a red state. Since as long as I can remember, I’ve always been exposed to a lot of different political points of view, and I think that trained me for my life,” she said.

Jared Kushner previously served as senior advisor to Trump during his first term and now as a special envoy, handling negotiations involving the Gaza and Russia-Ukraine wars.

He has drawn congressional scrutiny for running his investment firm with Middle Eastern funds while being deeply embedded in foreign policy negotiations.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets his daughter Ivanka and son in law Jared Kushner (R) at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst, REUTERS

Despite her family’s close ties to the White House, Kloss has not faltered in her own views, saying, “I know who I am.”

“I’m a Democrat. It’s possible to have relationships with people who you politically don’t align with,” she insisted. “And I think this country has always been a place for dialogue. We have to be able to talk to each other,” she said.

Kloss publicly paid tribute to former President Barack Obama last month and attended the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, even as Trump and his allies mocked the project.

Kloss and Joshua Kushner began dating in 2012 before announcing their engagement in July 2018. The couple married later that year in upstate New York and held a second ceremony in Wyoming the following summer. Jared and Ivanka attended the second celebration but reportedly skipped the party to avoid awkward moments with other guests.

Josh Kushner and his wife, Karlie Kloss, attend the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media and Technology Conference at the Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 10, 2024. Brendan McDermid/Brendan McDermid, REUTERS

The 33-year-old made clear that she has “never met President Trump,” and the couple was notably absent from Jared and Ivanka’s 10th wedding anniversary party in 2019.

Kloss told Bloomberg, “I made the choice a long time ago to one, be with the person that I love despite any complications that came with it.”

Joshua Kushner has also distanced himself from his family’s politics. In 2016, a spokesperson for Josh told Esquire that he is a lifelong Democrat and did not vote for Donald Trump.

The supermodel also made headlines following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, when she posted on X that “accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic [and] refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American.”

After one user suggested she “tell” her relatives, Kloss replied, “I’ve tried.”