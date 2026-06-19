Trump In-Law Thirsts Over Obama in Rebuke to Relatives

A member of Donald Trump’s extended family has heaped praise on one of the president’s greatest political foes.

On Thursday, Karlie Kloss, who is married to Joshua Kushner—the younger brother of Jared Kushner—shared a notable Instagram post declaring her support for former President Barack Obama.

Kloss, 33, posted photos of herself attending the celebration marking the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. She not only paid tribute to the former president but also revealed she had taken part in the project two years earlier, when she “signed one of the final beams” used to complete the construction.

The supermodel has made her political alignment clear over the years. @karliekloss/ Instagram

“To be here today, witnessing the doors fully open was magical - a true representation of American dreams and values,” the American supermodel and entrepreneur wrote, thanking the Obama family and sharing a photo of herself shaking hands with the former president as they smiled.

The Kushner brothers and their partners are not aligned on politics.

Jared, 45, who has been married to Ivanka Trump since 2009, is one of the president’s closest aides and has assisted his father-in-law with high-stakes global diplomacy, despite holding no official government role. Meanwhile, Joshua, 41, has donated to Democratic candidates and causes and has reportedly opted not to vote for Trump, as has his wife, who has been vocal about not voting for the president over the last three election cycles.

Joshua Kushner, younger brother of Jared Kushner, is a multi-billionaire who is married to supermodel Karlie Kloss. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

“It’s been hard,” Kloss told British Vogue. “But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life,” she added.

“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” Kloss said in response to a question about whether she was on the same political page as the Trump family, as reported by Time magazine.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are very close to the president. YOAN VALAT/Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

Still, despite the supermodel and her American businessman husband separating themselves from the Trump family politically, there are connections that are hard to ignore. In April, the Daily Beast exclusively revealed that a defense firm that Joshua is a major funder of secured a significant new contract with the Department of Defense.

Kloss wasn’t the only one making the trip to Chicago’s South Side for the dedication ceremony of Obama’s presidential library, with A-list celebrities and three former presidents also in attendance. The guest list took on a bipartisan feel, with big names from music and Hollywood joining Republican former president George W. Bush.

Trump, whose approval ratings lag behind those of Obama—who holds a 57 percent favorable rating compared with Trump’s 34 percent—has not had much luck with guest bookings for his events. He has spent much of June complaining about musical acts pulling out of the Freedom 250 celebration, due to take place later this month.