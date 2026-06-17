Trump Melts Down at Obama in Profane Tirade

President Donald Trump launched a foul-mouthed attack on former President Barack Obama as Trump desperately defended his proposed peace deal with Iran.

The 80-year-old, who is in France for the G7 Summit, started his rant on Wednesday at the end of bilateral talks with the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

After making the extraordinary admission that his long-touted peace deal with Iran, expected to be signed Friday, is not final, Trump blasted his longtime nemesis and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, which was signed by Tehran in 2015 during the Obama administration.

“It’s a memorandum of understanding, and if I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head,” Trump said of his own deal. “We’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, because they misbehaved for 47 years.”

Donald Trump went on his rant at the end of a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

“Nobody could have made this deal. I mean, the JCPOA, done by Obama,” Trump added. “He gave them $1.7 billion in cash, green cash from banks, into a Boeing 757 and flew it into Iran.

“They tried to bribe their way out of it, and you know what the Iranians did? They laughed at Obama, and they said he’s a stupid son of a b---h,” Trump said before abruptly ending the press conference.

After spending several weeks suggesting that a deal to end the deeply unpopular war with Iran would be agreed to any day now, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was agreed to on Sunday—Trump’s 80th birthday–between D.C. and Tehran.

While the proposal has not been made public, it reportedly includes a U.S. agreement to provide Iran with $300 billion to help rebuild the country if certain conditions are met.

Other agreements include a vow from Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz–which it was before the war broke out on Feb.28–and that the U.S. would end its naval blockade.

The 2015 Obama Iran deal limited Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump has insisted that his deeply unpopular Middle East conflict was necessary in order to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The president is facing questions on whether the concessions Tehran is said to have agreed to were worth the four-month war that sent gas prices soaring and resulted in the deaths of thousands, including 13 U.S. service members.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, which took place one day before the MOU was agreed, Obama said he was “doubtful” that any deal arranged by Trump would be “significantly different” from the 2015 deal that his administration arranged, which Trump withdrew from the deal during his first term in 2018.

“It is doubtful that any agreement that arises is going to be significantly different or a significant improvement from the deal that we had in the first place and had worked for, for a long stretch of time before we, the United States, pulled out of it,” Obama said.