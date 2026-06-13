Trump Claims Iran Agreed to Deal in Time for His Birthday

President Donald Trump has once again proclaimed that a deal with Iran is imminent—this time, claiming it will be signed on his 80th birthday on Sunday.

“The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday afternoon.

Not missing a chance to take a shot at one of his favorite targets, former President Barack Obama, Trump claimed his deal is much better than what his predecessor achieved.

Donald Trump says deal with Iran will be signed on his birthday. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now,“ he began.

“My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON!” he claimed.

Trump went on to claim that his deal was so wonderful that Iran had simply abandoned all interest in becoming a nuclear power.

“In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement,” Trump said.

He did not miss out on shading Joe Biden’s administration either.

“Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had,” Trump wrote.

A birthday peace deal might be Trump’s octogenarian wish, but Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told Iranian state media Saturday the deal would not be signed on Sunday, although he did agree that both sides were close to an agreement.

The Iran war began in February without the approval of Congress, and a tentative ceasefire has been in place since April. Negotiations around the issue of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program have been a major stumbling block to a permanent agreement.

Trump said in his post that a deal would require no money “exchanging hands” and that the U.S. would be retrieving Iran’s nuclear materials.

“At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend [sic] and destroy it, whether in Iran or the United States,” he outlined.

“We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future,” he wrote.

The proclamation of success in Iran is the latest in a long line of proclamations by the president.

Earlier this week, CNN reported there have been 38 instances of premature victory claims. The Democrats say the number is over 40.

Perhaps aware of his own see-sawing on the issue of Iran, Trump then left some wiggle room out of the certain, perfect deal to be signed tomorrow.