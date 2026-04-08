Frantic Trump, 79, Scrambles to Address Nuclear Issue After Iran Peace Deal Chaos

A frantic President Donald Trump scrambled to clear up his messaging on Iran’s nuclear capabilities after a bizarre ceasefire announcement mix-up.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning, he addressed uranium enrichment after confusion over its mysterious omission from an English-language peace agreement agreed on Tuesday. The topic was discussed in Farsi-language versions, though.

“The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust,’” he wrote.

Trump's Wednesday morning patch-up job. Truth Social / Donald Trump

His post continued: “It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

It comes after the U.S. and Iran agreed to a conditional two-week ceasefire less than 90 minutes before Trump’s 8 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. However, confusion quickly arose over some of the language regarding nuclear capabilities.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, claimed that Iranian forces would “cease their defensive operations” and allow traffic to flow through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world.

He added that Trump had accepted the “general framework” of Iran’s 10-point ceasefire plan as “a basis for negotiations.”

However, the Farsi-language version of the plan included a key detail that the Associated Press noted was left out of the English versions.

The Farsi plan said Iran was demanding “continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions.”

“Acceptance of enrichment” was glaringly omitted from the version circulated to the West, perhaps leading to Trump’s dramatic clean-up job on Wednesday morning.