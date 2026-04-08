Three Missing Words in Ceasefire Plan Could Make a Fool of Trump

A key phrase omitted from the English version of Iran’s 10-point ceasefire plan with the U.S. could backfire on President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the U.S. and Iran agreed to a conditional two-week ceasefire less than an hour before Trump’s 8 p.m. deadline, after which Trump had said he would obliterate Iran.

In a statement from Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, and posted to Truth Social by Trump, Araghchi claimed that Iranian forces would “cease their defensive operations” and that passage through the strait would be permitted with “coordination” from Iranian forces.

He added that Trump had accepted the “general framework” of Iran’s 10-point ceasefire plan as “a basis for negotiations.”

President Donald Trump agreed to a ceasefire less than an hour before his 8 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. Evan Vucci/Reuters

However, the Farsi-language version of Iran’s 10-point plan included a key detail that the Associated Press noted was left out of the English versions.

The plan said the country would require “continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions.”

For reasons that remain unclear, “acceptance of enrichment” was absent from the English versions shared by Iranian diplomats to journalists.

Iran’s mission to the U.N. declined to comment to Associated Press on the differences between the English and Farsi versions of the ceasefire deal.

The Daily Beast has contacted Iran’s mission to the U.N and the White House for comment.

Trump has repeatedly stated his war with Iran was provoked by a perceived nuclear threat and the need to destroy its nuclear capabilities. In June last year Trump claimed after a U.S. strike that “Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!”

The president launched fresh strikes on Feb. 28, arguing that Iran’s missile arsenal and nuclear ambitions posed a direct threat to American forces in the region.

Donald Trump has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The revelation is in stark contrast to Trump’s comments to AFP and Truth Social on Tuesday, claiming victory in the ceasefire.

“Total and complete ​victory. 100 percent. No question about ​it,” Trump said to AFP.

He called Iran’s 10-point proposal “a workable basis on which to negotiate,” and insisted that the deal covered the country’s supplies of uranium, used in nuclear weapons.

“That ⁠will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn’t have settled,” ​Trump said, without giving any further specifics.

When asked about his threats to obliterate Iran’s civilian power plants and bridges if the deal did not work out, the president said, “You’re going to have to see.”

The president followed that with a midnight Truth Social post claiming that it had been “a big day for World Peace!”

Donald Trump posts about the ceasefire on Truth Social. screen grab

“Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process.”

Trump said the U.S. would be “loading up with supplies” of all kinds and “just ‘hangin’ around’ in order to make sure that everything goes well.” He predicted, “this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!”