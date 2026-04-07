Trump Chokes and Gives Up His Threat to Iran for Nothing

President Donald Trump has caved on his latest threat against Iran, abandoning yet another deadline as his ultimatums lose their teeth.

The 79-year-old president had threatened to wipe out a “whole civilization” and bomb Iranian bridges and power plants if Tehran didn’t open up the Strait of Hormuz by 8 p.m. Eastern.

On Tuesday at 6:32 p.m. ET, Trump announced, “I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” adding that it would be “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

It appears Iran has not yet agreed to end its blockade of the strait.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump spun his retreat as a victory, saying, “we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

He continued, “We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

The president claimed that “almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to,” but that his new two-week deadline was necessary to “allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.”

The president had launched into a full-blown genocide level threat against Iran on Tuesday morning. Truth Social/ Donald Trump

“On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution,” he concluded his post.

This marks the fourth time that the commander-in-chief has extended his thus-far unfulfilled deadline threats against Iran.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump had posted on Truth Social Tuesday morning.

Later, Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would respond to a proposal from Pakistan to extend the deadline for Iran to reach a deal by two weeks.

The president announced his deadline U-turn just in time for his 7 p.m. dinner at the White House with the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of India.

Trump’s string of deadline extensions traces back to his March 21 Truth Social post demanding Iran “fully open, without threat” the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, or face strikes on power plants.

On March 23, 12 hours before the deadline, he spoke of “very good and productive conversations” and held off his energy grid strikes for five more days.

The president didn’t even make it to the fourth day before extending it on March 26 for 10 more days, to April 6 at 8 p.m., claiming that negotiations were “going very well.”

But on Sunday, he delayed his constantly shifting deadline once more to April 7, while escalating his warning to a much darker note.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Easter Sunday.

“Open the F—n’ Strait, you crazy b—--ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!” he raged. “Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”