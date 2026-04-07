Ex-Trump Aide Sounds Alarm on ‘Not Well’ President, 79

Donald Trump’s former press secretary is calling on Congress to step in after the president threatened to wipe out a “whole civilization.”

Stephanie Grisham, who served as a top aide to Trump in his first term, said the 79-year-old president is “clearly not well” in an X post Tuesday.

“This isn’t ‘just Trump being Trump’ & u ALL know it,” she wrote.

Trump, who is the oldest person to be inaugurated president, has come under mounting scrutiny over his cognitive health in the wake of his crazed saber-rattling. Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/REUTERS

Trump started his Tuesday morning by warning that he would annihilate Iran if it didn’t open up the Strait of Hormuz by 8 p.m. Eastern.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Grisham, who worked by Trump’s side for years after joining the 2016 campaign as a press aide, predicted that the president will ultimately retreat from his genocidal threat.

The ex-press secretary adds her voice to an expanding list of former Trump supporters who have called for an intervention against the president. Stephanie Grisham/X

“He will back down from this madness & attempt to make himself out 2 b a hero instead,” she wrote, before adding, “I’m going to ask again, where is the leadership in Congress?”

“He’s clearly not well (I don’t enjoy saying that) & ur nowhere to b found,” Grisham, 49, charged.

When reached for comment, White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster told the Daily Beast: “Stephanie Grisham always wanted ‘2 b’ a great press secretary, but failed miserably and everyone knows it.”

The ex-press secretary, who resigned from the White House after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and has since turned against Trump, adds her voice to an expanding list of former Trump supporters who have called for an intervention against the president.

Grisham’s former colleague Anthony Scaramucci, who served as Trump’s White House communications director for just 10 days in 2017, tagged Senate Majority Leader John Thune in a post on X, asking: “Are you serious right now? Are you not going to denounce this? Are you not going to seek the removal of this crazy person? This is your responsibility that is what Article I of the Constitution is about.”

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci demanded Republican leadership remove Trump "immediately." Anthony Scaramucci/X

“25TH AMENDMENT!!!” declared Trump cheerleader-turned-critic Marjorie Taylor Greene, while right-wing conspiracy theorist podcaster Alex Jones sounded the alarm, “WAR CRIME ALERT!!”

Grisham previously sounded the alarm on Trump’s fitness for office after the president gave a rambling press conference in January, spending almost two hours meandering through a picture book, undercutting his own press team, and complaining about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

“This presser is bizarre even for him,” Grisham wrote on X. “It’s all the usual rambling, off-topic tales, half-truths, lies, ‘I’ve fixed everything - no one has ever seen anything like it’ stuff…but it’s low-energy & feels like he’s…mentally slipping. Congress-plz wake up. Plz. #EmperorHasNoClothes.”

Trump, who is the oldest person to be inaugurated president, has come under mounting scrutiny over his cognitive health in the wake of his crazed saber-rattling.

On Monday, psychologist Dr. John Gartner told The Daily Beast Podcast that he believes Trump is showing signs of frontotemporal dementia and that his “rate of deterioration is accelerating.”

“He’s losing all the internal controls and he’s more like an out-of-control mental patient—only here is somebody who has the nuclear button,” the former Johns Hopkins University professor said.