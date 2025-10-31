Leavitt Delivers Bonkers Defense for Tearing Up White House Bathroom

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt loves the mess President Donald Trump made in a White House bathroom.

Posting about the president’s gaudy marble bathroom makeover Friday afternoon, Leavitt gushed, “President Trump is making the People’s House more elegant and beautiful for generations of Americans to come!”

When I first learned a toilet like that existed inside the White House, I was horrified



President Trump is making the People’s House more elegant and beautiful for generations of Americans to come! https://t.co/iGRiiBw0UL — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) October 31, 2025

The 28-year-old press secretary, who the president has praised for having lips that move like a “machine gun,” also stated she was “horrified” by Trump’s old bathroom—a humble, pale green water closet installed by President Truman.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House to ask what specifically horrified Leavitt about the old toilet.

Leavitt said she was "horrified" by this toilet. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump’s Lincoln bathroom renovation covered the space entirely in marble and is touched with the sort of gold finishings that the president has scattered throughout much of the rest of the White House.

In his post hyping the new design, Trump claimed that the art deco style of the old bathroom was “totally inappropriate” and that his marble installation was “very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln” and “could be the marble that was originally there!”

President Trump shared photos of the renovation he made to the bathroom in the Lincoln bedroom, changing it to all marble. @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

The renovation is part of the president’s continued construction work on the White House, seemingly to make it more closely resemble Mar-a-Lago.

So far, his remodeling has included reducing the East Wing to rubble to make way for a monstrous, $300 million ballroom; paving over the iconic Rose Garden for an umbrella-decked patio; and adding a tacky presidential “walk of fame” that’s little more than an excuse to troll Joe Biden.

Though Leavitt insists that Trump is making “the People’s House more elegant and beautiful for generations to come,” many Americans disagree. Trump’s renovations are broadly unpopular, as American adults disapprove of his White House redesign by a score of 53-24.

Meanwhile, Americans are 31 days deep in a government shutdown. Government employees have either been furloughed or are working without pay, while 42 million Americans who depend on SNAP benefits to eat are about to see them lapse.

This has not been lost on Trump’s critics.

The marble and gold bathroom was completed on the eve of hungry Americans losing their SNAP benefits. @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

“Trump hard at work on the Lincoln Bathroom while the government shutdown hits day 31, posted the Republicans Against Trump account.

“We are in a serious government shutdown, but instead of negotiating, Trump posted several pics of his WH bathroom remodel today and now this. He is currently headed to Palm Beach for another golf weekend,” posted MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski on X.

The president posted about the renovations while on Air Force One en route to the Mar-a-Lago for a fundraising dinner.