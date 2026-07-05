Karoline Leavitt Escalates Fight With Gen Z After Backlash

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused “bad faith actors” of twisting her comments about Gen Z—before doubling down on them.

Leavitt, 28, a member of Gen Z herself, shared a very lengthy post on X Sunday, following her rant on Jesse Watters Primetime about the “laziness” and “silver spoons” of her generation.

“I am seeing a lot of bad faith actors take my comments from this interview out of context,” she began her complaint, explaining that the “interview was about the rise of communism on the Left.”

In a ~400 word post on X, Leavitt pushed her real demonization onto the commies. X/@karolineleavitt

She continued: “I was asked by Jesse Watters why so many young people are buying the false promise of ‘free stuff’ being sold by communist politicians.

“My answer: a combination of laziness, yes, and the liberal indoctrination that has been taking place in our education system for far too long.”

As some form of backhanded apology, she suggested that the ingrained laziness of Gen Z was not their own fault, but the fault of the non-MAGA education system.

Leavitt claimed that Gen Z folk were only lazy because of the far-left education system. Fox News

“There are far-left educators pumping students’ heads with garbage, convincing them that hard work and sacrifice won’t pay off down the road because they want them totally reliant on the government instead,” she said.

Leavitt added that she was simply telling “uncomfortable truths.”

“And it’s an undeniable fact that a growing number of young people in our country are falling for the lies of socialism and communism, sold to them by anti-American politicians who’ve never built anything, offer no real solutions, and are intent on tearing down everything that makes this country great,” she wrote.

The lengthy explanation didn’t appear to do much to win back her fellow Gen Zers.

“No one is taking anything out of context. Laziness has NOTHING to do with what young people are suffering in Trump’s terrible economy,” one person wrote in response to the 404-word statement.

Not everyone was impressed with the update, after she and Jesse Watters smiled while insulting the entitlement of Gen Z. Fox News

“People are struggling and you dismissed them as hapless rabble,” said a second.

In Leavitt’s original interview, she nodded along to Watters’ opinion that “kids” in their 20s only complain about expenses because they’ve “never had real jobs.”