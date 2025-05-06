Karoline Leavitt Joins MAGA Meltdown at CNN’s Cartel Gangster Interview

Karoline Leavitt has joined in the MAGA meltdown over CNN interviewing a Sinaloa cartel member.

CNN International correspondent Isobel Yeung sat down with the masked man as part of an in-depth report from the network published Friday, and aired throughout the weekend on their TV channels.

“According to the Trump administration, you are a terrorist… What do you make of that?” she asked him at one point. Right-leaning publications seized on this question and tried to make out like Yeung was asking the criminal about his feelings.

The report also caused MAGA commentators to go wild on social media.

The White House press secretary has now joined in with the angry mob, going on President Donald Trump’s favorite network to label Yeung’s interview “softball.”

“It was fascinating to me, Sean,” she told Fox News Channel’s Hannity on Monday.

“I was actually scrolling on Instagram when I came across this interview and it stopped me in my tracks, not just because they sat down with a member of a Mexican cartel that is now designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States government, but because of the nature of the questions of this notorious foreign terrorist.”

Leavitt berated CNN while on Hannity. Fox News

The 27-year-old comms chief then called the interview “despicable.”

“It was a softball interview, giving a platform to a notorious drug cartel that has killed American citizens,” she said. “I thought it was quite despicable. But, again, this is just another reason why the trust in the legacy media is at an all-time low amongst the American public.”

The anger continued on Tuesday’s Fox & Friends. Host Ainsley Earhardt accused CNN of being “sympathetic” to the cartel member.

Lawrence Jones accused the network of “treating the cartel as normal people.”

“I don’t care what he thinks about the president. What about all the girls that you raped doing the drug trade?” he raged.

“What about all the people that you have murdered? What about all the innocent Americans that have died as a result of your cartel, the human trafficking that goes on as well?

“I would expect that to be the focus of the interview, not what he thinks of the president of the United States, I don’t care what he thinks about the president of the United States.”

Jones was referencing Yeung asking the man what he thinks of Trump. “[I give him] my respect. According to him, he’s looking out for his people,” he responded.

He then added that the cartel’s main market for drugs, including fentanyl, is in the U.S. “But the problem is the consumers are in the United States. If there weren’t any consumers we would stop,” he said.

The cartel member had earlier said that “the situation is ugly but we have to eat.”

What Leavitt, Earhardt and Jones failed to mention was that Yeung had actually grilled the man on whether he felt “remorse” for his involvement in the notorious cartel.

“People are dying on a daily basis, children are afraid to go to school, do you have any sense of remorse over your role and your involvement in this group?” she asked.

“Of course, things are sad but... well... things are sad,” he responded.

Both Yeung’s question about remorse and the man’s answer were left out of the Fox & Friends and Hannity broadcasts.