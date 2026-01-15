Karoline Leavitt Ripped for Her Staggering Hypocrisy on Middle-Finger Protest

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is being called out for her hypocrisy and outrage over protesters giving the middle finger just days after her boss made the same gesture.

Leavitt drew fresh scrutiny after she complained during a White House press briefing on Thursday that some protestors against ICE in Minneapolis had flipped off the federal agents.

“Look at this vehicle, it says ‘F ICE,’ you have these individuals who are putting their middle finger proudly so at the camera,” Leavitt lamented.

“Another ICE vehicle that was vandalized by these left-wing agitators,” she said as she held up pictures of the protests. “People don’t do this without encouragement from people in power, who make them feel like it’s okay.”

Leavitt complained that protestors were using profanity, when just this week, President Trump did the same thing. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“This is despicable rhetoric that we’re seeing,” she continued.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom swiftly called her out, writing on X: “Wait until she learns about the 1st Amendment …”

@GovPressOffice/X

Leavitt’s pearl-clutching over the protesters’ language comes as President Donald Trump just this week flipped off an auto-worker at a Ford plant in Michigan and yelled “f--- you!” to the man.

Newsom also responded to Leavitt’s outrage with a video of Trump flipping off the autoworker.

New Jersey Congresswoman Nellie Pou responded with a picture of Trump flipping the bird and said, “Like this?”

@RepNellie/X

“Save us the outrage, sweetie,” The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Republican group, posted to Leavitt, with a video of Trump flipping off the worker attached.

Other users on social media were quick to point out her hypocrisy on the matter.

“The president literally gave an auto worker the finger like a days ago,” one user wrote.

“The President of the United States pointed his middle finger and said “F--- you” to a Ford factory worker for expressing his opinion that trump is a pedophile protector. But you draw the line at protesters flicking off ICE, the double standard makes me sick,” another user said.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson wrote, “Only the interns at the Daily Beast would try and downplay violent rioters who have defaced property and called for the murder of ICE agents.”

The autoworker, TJ Sabula, 40, who has since been suspended from his job, yelled at Trump “pedophile protector,” as the president toured the factory.

Trump, in response, yelled “F--- you!” to Sabula twice, and then flipped him off.

Donald Trump points and flips the bird at a factory worker. supplied

The White House has stood by Trump’s actions, with Communications Director Steven Cheung saying in a statement that Trump “gave an appropriate and unambiguous response.”

Leavitt is hardly the first conservative media figure to express outrage over profanity when those on the other side of the political aisle use it.

Several hosts on Fox News, including Dana Perino, Jesse Waters, and Harris Faulkner, were blasting Democrats for using explicit language at the beginning of Trump’s second presidency.

“I don’t understand the Democrats’ cursing. I find it unpersuasive and undignified,” Perino declared in March.

These figures, however, largely fail to acknowledge when their own side partakes in using explicit language, as some even encourage it.

A large swath of MAGA supporters, notably Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., frequently use the phrase “F--- Your Feelings” aimed at liberals and progressives.