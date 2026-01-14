A fundraiser for a man who was suspended for calling President Donald Trump a “pedophile protector” has raised more than $222,000 in just a few hours.

Ford factory worker TJ Sabula was recorded getting into a confrontation with Trump during the president’s tour of one of the automaker’s plants in Michigan on Tuesday.

Video of the incident shows Trump—who has faced widespread condemnation over his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files—appearing to mouth “f--- you” and flip the bird after Sabula is heard calling him a “pedophile protector.” The worker, said he was suspended over the incident but told The Washington Post that he has “no regrets whatsoever.”

A visibly irate Donald Trump responds to the heckler at the Ford factory. Screengrab/TMZ

Shortly after the bird-flipping incident at the Ford factory in Dearborn, a GoFundMe page was set up for the “patriot” who successfully triggered Trump. As of Wednesday morning, the fundraiser had already passed its $150,000 goal with more than $222,000 in donations and had a new $250,000 goal.

“TJ was suspended from his job at the Ford Motor Company for correctly calling President Donald J. Trump a Pedophile Protector!! Let’s rally and support TJ and help him pay some bills (and force DJT to release the Trump/Epstein Files),” Sean Williams, who created the fundraiser, wrote in its description.

Williams later wrote in an update after the surge in donations that he is in contact with Sabula and is “discussing the donation beneficiary and how best to proceed.”

Sabula, a United Auto Workers Local 600 line worker at the plant, said he made sure Trump could hear him “very, very, very clearly” when he accused the president of being a “pedophile protector.” Sabula confirmed his heckling was linked to Trump backtracking on demands to release files related to the late child sex offender Epstein, who was once a close friend of the president.

“I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity,” Sabula told the Post. “And today I think I did that.”

Despite the Epstein Files Transparency Act requiring the Department of Justice to release all of its files on the late pedophile by Dec. 19, 2025, the agency has admitted it has reviewed less than 1 percent of the Epstein documents it is required to make public.

Donald Trump toured the factory before giving a speech at the Detroit Economic Club. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

White House communications director Steven Cheung confirmed the heckling incident, telling the Daily Beast that “a lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response.”

Asked about Sabula’s confrontation with Trump, a Ford spokesperson the Daily Beast: “We had a great event today and we’re proud of how our employees represented Ford. We’ve seen the clip you’re referring to. One of our core values is respect and we don’t condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities. When that happens, we have a process to deal with it but we don’t get into specific personnel matters.”