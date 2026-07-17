Leavitt Spills Real Reason Trump Met Election Nuts Before Speech

A pair of pro-Donald Trump meme creators attended the president’s outlandish election address Thursday night just to give him their “good energy.”

Brenden Dilley and Michael Beatty were outliers at the White House for Trump’s speech, which he gave while Cabinet members, other administration officials, White House aides, and lawyers were in the room. On Dilley’s podcast on Friday, the two social media influencers recapped their experience—including what Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told them moments before Trump began speaking.

“She says to us—this was significant—she says, ‘You’re not here to cheer him on. You’re not here to agree verbally,’” Dilley recalled Leavitt, 28, telling them. “‘You’re here to give him your good energy. If he happens to look in your direction, just smile. But please, give him your energy. Give him good energy. He’s here to draw on your energy for this speech, because it’s a big speech.’”

Dilley and Beatty wore out-of-place light-colored suits to Trump's speech. They sat in the third row. X/WhiteHouse

On Wednesday, Dilley and Beatty met with a beaming Trump in the Oval Office.

“‘[They] tell me you’re the most powerful men in politics,’” Dilley said Trump, 80, told the pair, who combine for a modest social media following.

The president later asked them to attend his speech the next night, Dilley said.

A beaming Trump welcomed Dilley and Beatty into the Oval Office on Thursday before his speech. X/WarlordDilley

After Leavitt’s comments, Dilley said he knew the president really liked their presence.

“That’s when Mike and I realized why we were there: because we have good energy, and anytime we’re around him, he lights up. And that’s when we put together, like, ‘Oh my God, like, he wanted us here because he picked people from his administration, Cabinet, that he likes their energy around him, and it gives him a good vibe, right?’“ he said. ”I think that’s why we were there.”

The MAGA meme creators said Leavitt told them they were in the room to give Trump "good energy." SAUL LOEB/via REUTERS

The two were apparently the only men in the East Room wearing light-colored suits, perhaps to make themselves more visible to Trump should he need the emotional support during his at-times angry speech.

Beatty (right) and Dilley (left) recapped their invitation to the White House for Trump's speech, seemed amazing by him speaking for 20 minutes after the cameras were off. Rumble/The Dilley Show

Dilley, a 2020 election denier, said that after Trump’s speech, the president interacted with those in the room for about 20 minutes.

“He’s thanking people in the room, and he’s smiling at us, and he’s giving the head nod to the Dilley Meme Team in the back,” he said.

Dilley seemed amazed by hearing Trump talk about various topics.

“He was telling stories about the United States,” he said. “Talked about the Panama Canal, and he’s talking about business... That was the s--t where you, like, go, ‘This is the coolest s--t in the history of the world for me.’”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.