Trump Assembles Disgraced Election Nuts Before Crackpot Speech

A horde of election denial activists attended a secret briefing at the White House this week ahead of President Donald Trump’s primetime address about the 2020 election.

In a closed session at the White House on Monday, conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell led a group of Trump-aligned activists who believe that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” as the president himself has claimed repeatedly, according to MS NOW.

Some of the activists who conversed about Trump’s Thursday address to the nation were asked to sign nondisclosure agreements, the outlet reported.

Charles Faltenovich, the director of the election activist group PA Fair Elections, told members of his group in a recording obtained by MS NOW that attendees were “basically sworn to secrecy” on what was discussed.

Mitchell, formerly a Democratic state representative in Oklahoma, became a Republican in 1996. C-SPAN/VIA REUTERS

He later explained that the information shared was “basically all the media reporting that John Solomon and others have done already,” referring to the conservative journalist who joined the White House as a special government employee last month.

Solomon, 59, has been a major advocate for the declassification crusade, along with the acting director of intelligence, Bill Pulte.

The conservative journalist and founder of Just the News joined the White House last month. John Solomon/X

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Mitchell, a former Oklahoma state representative who later advised Trump in his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, leads the Election Integrity Network, which oversees a collection of state-level election activist groups, including its Pennsylvania chapter, PA Fair Elections.

“The Election Integrity Network has served as the connective tissue linking the failed 2020 election deniers directly to the White House—and it is now being used to turn their debunked claims into government action," Lauren Groh-Wargo, CEO of Fair Fight Action, a Georgia-based voting rights nonprofit, told MS NOW in a statement.

“These are the same people who tried to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss, and tonight the same lies are the pretext for a rumored document dump and a potential national emergency executive order forcing new election rules on states,” Groh-Wargo added.

Trump's election lies came to a head on Jan. 6, when a violent mob of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the election. Leah Millis/REUTERS

Among the other attendees of the clandestine briefing was Catherine Engelbrecht, the co-founder of the election-skeptics group True the Vote, who told her supporters during a live podcast that Trump’s upcoming speech and document release would vindicate them.

“You’ve no doubt read [that] the president is going [to] make remarks to America about what his administration [inaudible] regarding the 2020 election,” Engelbrecht said, according to a recording of the live podcast obtained by MS NOW. “I can only tell you what we have known to be true, and I’ll start by saying this: the 2020 election was stolen.”

True the Vote bolstered the persistent lie that paid agents manipulated the 2020 presidential election by stuffing ballot boxes with fraudulent votes. After being subpoenaed for evidence of their claims by Georgia’s State Election Board, however, the group’s attorneys said at the time that it had “no such documents in its possession, custody, or control.”

Tina Peters, the former Colorado county clerk convicted of tampering with voting machines in a bid to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 win, is also expected to be in Washington, D.C. for Trump’s speech. She served less than a quarter of her nine-year sentence before it was commuted by the state’s Democratic governor under pressure from Trump. She has continued to push falsehoods about the 2020 election and “vote-flipping software” even after her release earlier this year.