Trumpland

Karoline Leavitt Takes Swipe at Amy Coney Barrett Betrayal

ODD ONE OUT!

The conservative judge voted with SCOTUS liberals.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

The White House took a veiled dig at Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett after she sided with liberals to oppose Donald Trump’s deportation flights to El Salvador.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the 5-4 SCOTUS decision to allow the administration to resume the deportations a “massive legal victory.”

But she added: “Certainly, we wish this was a nine to nothing decision because we firmly believe that the president was well within his constitutional authority

“The Supreme Court made that very clear last night, and they put Judge Boasberg in his place,” she added.

MAGA Melts Down at Coney Barrett for Voting Against TrumpHERE WE GO AGAIN
Leigh Kimmins
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh (L) and Amy Coney Barrett and former Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy talk with President Donald Trump as he arrives to address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. During his first address to Congress since returning to the White House for his second term, Trump outlined his legislative agenda, including $4 trillion in tax cuts, shrinking the size of the government and securing the southern border. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Leavitt didn’t mention Coney Barrett by name, but she made it clear that Trump wasn’t happy with her decision to split with her conservative colleagues on the panel.

“We called on the Supreme Court to rein in these judges who are acting as judicial activists and not real arbiters of the truth and the law, and that’s exactly what we saw the Supreme Court do yesterday,” Leavitt added in another pointed remark about the decision.

Karoline Leavitt took a veiled dig at SCOTUS Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Karoline Leavitt took a veiled dig at SCOTUS Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Win McNamee/Getty Images

She said the ruling would allow the administration to keep removing “foreign terrorist invaders” using the Alien Enemies Act.

Leavitt called the tight decision a “smackdown” to James Boasberg, the judge who called a halt to the deportation flights amid questions over their legality. Leavitt branded him a “rogue, low-level district court judge who has relentlessly tried to prevent President Trump from using his constitutional powers as head of the executive branch and as commander-in-chief.”

Judge Accuses Trump of Acting ‘in Bad Faith’ on Deportations‘SKETCHY’ BUSINESS
Josh Fiallo
Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg

She added that the “highest court in the land” backed the administration and thanked them for “protecting the Constitution.”

Despite Leavitt’s claims of a Supreme Court victory, the ruling came with an important caveat. Any alleged gang members who are detained must be given a chance to seek judicial review before they are deported.

David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

